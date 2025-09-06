American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 62,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0%

TRVI opened at $7.01 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

