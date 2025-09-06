American Century Companies Inc. Has $457,000 Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,268,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after buying an additional 596,648 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after buying an additional 84,875 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after buying an additional 466,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,108,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

