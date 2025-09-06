American Century Companies Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 1,965.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 265,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $4.94 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

