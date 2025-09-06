American Century Companies Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Gray Media Inc. $GTN

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gray Media were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gray Media by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Media by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gray Media during the 1st quarter worth $2,876,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gray Media by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Media by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research upgraded Gray Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Gray Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Gray Media Stock Performance

GTN opened at $6.13 on Friday. Gray Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $625.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Media has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gray Media’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

