American Century Companies Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. $PDEX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 16.5%

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 13.48%. Analysts expect that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDEX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pro-Dex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

(Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.