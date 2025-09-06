American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 2,516.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMB. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

