American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $10.35 on Friday. CryoPort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $518.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $352,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,411.24. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 151,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $1,030,380.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 912,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,573.39. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,579. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

