American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Agilon Health, Inc. $AGL

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilon Health by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agilon Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,939,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $17,242,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agilon Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 340,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the 1st quarter valued at $8,315,000.

Agilon Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $495.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.11. Agilon Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilon Health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.40 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilon Health

About Agilon Health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.