American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.