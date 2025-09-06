American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,339,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,734,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $25,125,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $20,827,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

