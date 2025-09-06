American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 8,396,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,706 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.79.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,331,000 after purchasing an additional 197,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 85,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 553,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 63,794 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

