American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Approximately 8,396,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 9,222,706 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.79.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
