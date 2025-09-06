American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.62, but opened at $17.75. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 37,693,719 shares traded.

The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

