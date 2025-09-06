Analysts Issue Forecasts for AGCO’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.AGCO’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,985,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,648,000 after purchasing an additional 481,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,745,000 after purchasing an additional 361,965 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 236,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

