Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DPMLF FY2028 Earnings

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%.The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.36 million.

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $19.96 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.