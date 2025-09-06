Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DPMLF FY2028 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%.The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.36 million.
OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $19.96 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 104.0%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
