Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$148.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of CJT opened at C$103.04 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$69.60 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

