Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $66.21

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.2105.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCS. Evercore ISI upgraded Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

Doximity Trading Up 1.2%

Doximity stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,929,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Doximity by 1,189.9% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 272,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 250,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.