Analysts Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target at $6.93

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.9286.
EWCZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of European Wax Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
