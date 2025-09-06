Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $225.00

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NXST stock opened at $208.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $140,462.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,698. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,496.50. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,209 shares of company stock valued at $860,787. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.