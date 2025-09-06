Analysts Set ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $74.56

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.5556.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.
ODDITY Tech Stock Performance
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business had revenue of $241.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. Analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 8,711.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 825,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 507.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 821,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 686,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 378.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 531,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 32.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,709,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after buying an additional 419,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at about $31,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About ODDITY Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
