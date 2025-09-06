Analysts Set Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target at $33.00

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 4,375 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,493.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,287 shares in the company, valued at $764,602.39. This trade represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 48,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,100.26. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,863 shares of company stock valued at $204,575. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,198.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,755,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 983,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 647,982 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Down 2.7%

PRGO opened at $22.65 on Monday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

