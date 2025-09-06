Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $258.33

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.3333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

