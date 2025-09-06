Analyzing Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Environmental Tectonics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $47.20 million 4.34 $7.00 million $0.66 17.61 Environmental Tectonics $62.94 million 0.16 $13.06 million $0.75 1.38

Profitability

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Solutions and Support, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 15.10% 23.86% 14.15% Environmental Tectonics 19.38% -257.02% 13.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovative Solutions and Support and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 1 4.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Environmental Tectonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.