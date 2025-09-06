Analyzing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) & WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and WiMi Hologram Cloud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $249.91 million 3.29 -$11.46 million ($0.35) -27.65 WiMi Hologram Cloud $75.39 million 0.51 $9.97 million N/A N/A

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

Volatility & Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -10.84% -88.03% -9.36% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Similarweb and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 9 1 3.00 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 0.00

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 53.73%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

Similarweb beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

