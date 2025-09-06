AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $295.00 to $311.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.80.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $284.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.06. AppFolio has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $326.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.58, for a total transaction of $184,478.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,654.36. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,428.15. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $15,348,953. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

