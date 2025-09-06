Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.13% from the company’s current price.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.39. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $244,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.