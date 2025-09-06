Argan, Inc. $AGX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Argan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Argan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total transaction of $8,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,531.44. The trade was a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total value of $3,307,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of AGX stock opened at $211.39 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

