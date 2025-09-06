Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,048 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 117.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 340,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 247,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,050. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

