ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 34424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,284.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,202,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,396,116. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,973.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,172,115 shares in the company, valued at $161,210,523.60. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.