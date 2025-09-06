Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $15.20. Asana shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 4,173,595 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. FBN Securities upgraded Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other news, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 122,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,786,854.72. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,920,894 and sold 3,033,130 shares valued at $45,552,218. Corporate insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Asana by 104.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8,850.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Asana by 594.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Asana by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Asana by 700.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 602,638 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.01 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.00% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

