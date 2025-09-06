Ashtead Technology’s (AT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ashtead Technology from GBX 825 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.25.

Ashtead Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 360 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 443.11. The firm has a market cap of £285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.28. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 426 and a 52 week high of GBX 893.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 21.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Technology will post 42.8247734 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ashtead Technology

In other news, insider William(Bill) Mervyn FrewCarey Shannon purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 per share, with a total value of £115,500. Also, insider Thomas Thomsen purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £10,737.90. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,476 shares of company stock worth $18,392,364. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashtead Technology



Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

