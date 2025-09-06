Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) & US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Analysis

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -29.28% -11.48% US Gold N/A -96.02% -57.53%

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and US Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 US Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

US Gold has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and US Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($0.08) -15.13 US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.78) -7.01

Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than US Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats US Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.