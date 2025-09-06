Avion Wealth Has $1.40 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Avion Wealth raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 1,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBGlobal.com LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

