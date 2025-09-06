Aviso Wealth Management Purchases 921 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Aviso Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Aviso Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $495.00 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

