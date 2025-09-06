B. Riley Predicts Celsius’ FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 target price on Celsius in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 26.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $59,382,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $55,966,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 130.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $39,412,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,641 shares of company stock valued at $52,998,580 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

