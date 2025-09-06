Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. CJS Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

