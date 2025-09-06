Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.05. Campbell’s has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

