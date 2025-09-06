Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ZS stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,090,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,984,132.80. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

