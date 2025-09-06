Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Barclays Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Barclays has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

