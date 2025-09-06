Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research cut Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Basf Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Basf had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.59%.The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

