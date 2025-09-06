Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 335 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
LON BKS opened at GBX 214.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,241.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171 and a 1-year high of GBX 327.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.
