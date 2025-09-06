Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benitec Biopharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.91 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.