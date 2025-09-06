Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

BNTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $13.91 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

