BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

BioAtla Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.92.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

