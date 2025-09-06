Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $54.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth $12,735,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 830,457 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,392,000 after acquiring an additional 785,578 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 762,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

