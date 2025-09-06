BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,768 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $184,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $112,352,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
