Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and seven have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on BIREF. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 168.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

