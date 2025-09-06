BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Unloaded Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). In a filing disclosed on September 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on August 4th.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 8/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 7/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 7/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/18/2025.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,099.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,002.11.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 39.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,931,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

