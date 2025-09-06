Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) vs. HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Financial Contrast

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HudBay Minerals and Blackstone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HudBay Minerals 0 0 6 2 3.25 Blackstone Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Blackstone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HudBay Minerals 13.13% 10.73% 5.28% Blackstone Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

HudBay Minerals has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Minerals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HudBay Minerals and Blackstone Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HudBay Minerals $2.20 billion 2.29 $76.70 million $0.73 17.43 Blackstone Minerals $40,000.00 685.74 -$11.37 million N/A N/A

HudBay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HudBay Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HudBay Minerals beats Blackstone Minerals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Ta Khoa project located in Son La Province, Vietnam. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

