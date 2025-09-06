Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Bone Biologics Trading Down 18.9%

Shares of Bone Biologics stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.75). As a group, research analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.