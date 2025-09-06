Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

