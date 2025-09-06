Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $77.70, but opened at $83.00. Brady shares last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 45,659 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brady by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brady by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

